Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Gold prices rise 0.41% to 79,554 amid festive season demand; silver plummets 1.27%

Gold prices rise 0.41% to ₹79,554 amid festive season demand; silver plummets 1.27%

Anubhav Mukherjee

Gold future prices gained 0.41 per cent or 321, while Silver futures prices fell 1.27 per cent or 1,258 in Wednesday's trading session. 

Gold futures surged 321, and Silver futures fell 1,258 in Wednesday's market session.

Gold prices on Wednesday, October 30, rose 0.41 per cent or 321 to 79,554 per 10 grams of the yellow metal as of 9:06 p.m. (IST), compared to its previous close at 79,233 per 10 grams, according to data collected from Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Gold Futures contract of December 5, 2024.

According to commodity exchange data, the Silver Futures contract of December 5, 2024, crashed 1.27 per cent, or 1,258, to 97,472 per kilogram as of 8:54 p.m. (IST), compared to its previous close of 98,730 per kilogram.

On October 30, the news agency PTI reported, citing government data, that India's gold imports surged 21.78 per cent to $27 billion during the first two quarters of the financial year 2024-25 due to strong festive season demand from the domestic market.

The ongoing demand for gold this year's festive season is helping to increase gold imports, an industry expert told the news agency.

India's total gold imports rose 30 per cent to $45.54 billion in the financial year 2023-24. Gold makes up for more than 5 per cent of India's total imports, as per the report.

India is the second-largest consumer of gold after China, as the country uses its imports majorly in the jewellery industry.

Silver imports also increased 376.41 per cent to $2.3 billion during the first half of the financial year 2024-25, compared to its $480.65 million levels from April to September 2023-24, reported the agency.

Global Gold

Global gold prices hit a record high on Wednesday as traders await economic data for cues of the US Federal Reserve's (FED) policy path.

The Spot Gold rose 0.1 per cent to $2,777 per ounce by 9:55 a.m. (ET) after reaching an all-time high of $2,789.73 earlier in the session. The United States gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,789.20, reported the news agency Reuters.

Gold may reach $3,000 by 2025 amid emerging market concerns, gold ETF inflows, and post-election market adjustments, Dominik Sperzel, head of trading at Heraeus Metals Germany told the agency.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.