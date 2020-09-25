Gold prices slide to two-month low

Chirag Mehta, senior fund manager, Quantum Asset Management Co., said: “Interest rates in the developed world are close to zero or negative. Central banks clearly signalled that the rates will remain low for a fairly long time. Usually, the real interest rate is the driver of gold. So if the interest rate remains close to zero it will drive many towards assets like gold, which will push prices up." The weekly jobless claims report in US showed nearly 30 million people were on unemployment benefits at the end of August. This increased expectations that more stimulus will be given by governments and central banks to revive the economies. “Central banks will keep pushing for more liquidity and that will be positive for gold," said Mehta.