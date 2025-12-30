Gold prices surged 80% but this gold miner stock shot up 4,000% in YTD

Gold miner stock, Midwest Gold Ltd, shares surged 4,000% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis on the Indian stock market, surpassing the precious yellow metal's rally in 2025, which hit its record high level last week.

The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) data showed that gold prices in India surged from their ₹76,777 per 10-gram level at the beginning of this year to ₹1,40,465 per 10-gram level on 26 December 2025. This rally in the commodity's price marks over an 80% return on investment for investors on a YTD basis.

The gold futures for the February 2026 contract were trading 0.9% higher at ₹136,162 per 10 grams as of 2:37 p.m. (IST), compared to ₹134,942 per 10 grams at the previous commodity market close, according to the official MCX data.

On Tuesday, 30 December 2025, gold prices recovered after a single-day drop post the record high last week. The precious yellow metal prices were fueled by healthy spot market demand and the improving buying interest amongst commodity market investors.

Midwest Gold Q2 Results Midwest Gold's board released its July-September quarter results on 8 November 2025. The company noted a net profit of ₹72.57 lakh in the second quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26. Midwest Gold incurred a net loss of ₹37.46 lakh in the same quarter of the previous financial year, the standalone statements showed.

However, the company's revenue from core operations dropped to ₹52,000 in the July-September quarter, compared to its earlier ₹1.14 lakh levels in the same period the previous fiscal year.

Midwest Gold's other income was recorded as ₹1.75 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹12.87 lakh in the same period in the previous financial year.

Midwest Gold share hits 52-week high Midwest Gold shares were trading 3.34% lower at ₹4,710 during Tuesday's stock market session as of 2:41 p.m. (IST), compared to ₹4,872.55 at the previous market close, BSE data shows.

Shares of Midwest Gold have given stock market investors more than 45,400% returns on their investment over the last five years and have surged 4,144% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the gold miner stock has jumped 4,000% in 2025, and has risen 20.75% in the last one-month period. The shares of Midwest Gold are trading 7.27% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

The company shares hit their 52-week high level of ₹5,050 during the intraday stock market session on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, while their 52-week low level stood at ₹111.57 on 30 December 2024, according to the BSE data.

Midwest Gold's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹5,235.62 crore as of the stock market session on 30 December 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.