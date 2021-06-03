Gold traders will be closely watching US weekly jobless claims data later in the day
The key monthly jobs numbers are also due on Friday.
Gold prices in India today edged lower amid flat global trend. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.05% to ₹49,575 per 10 gram while silver advanced 0.2% to ₹72,828. In the previous session, gold had risen 0.32% after hitting near five-month high of ₹49,700 at day's high while silver had jumped 0.6%. In international markets, gold rates were flat at near five-month high of $1,907.67 per ounce, supported by a retreat in US bond yields.
Earlier this week, gold had hit a five-month high of $1,916.40 per ounce.