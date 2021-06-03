Gold prices today drop from five-month highs but silver rates rise

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold prices in India today edged lower amid flat global trend. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.05% to ₹49,575 per 10 gram while silver advanced 0.2% to ₹72,828. In the previous session, gold had risen 0.32% after hitting near five-month high of ₹49,700 at day's high while silver had jumped 0.6%. In international markets, gold rates were flat at near five-month high of $1,907.67 per ounce, supported by a retreat in US bond yields.

The US 10-year Treasury yield slipped below 1.60%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Gold traders will be closely watching US weekly jobless claims data later in the day for further clues on economic recovery and rising inflation. The key monthly jobs numbers are also due on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell to 1,041.75 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,045.83 tonnes on Tuesday.

Among other precious metals, silver was also flat at $28.16 per ounce while platinum gained 0.2% at $1,192.

