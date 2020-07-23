Gold prices edged higher today after crossing the key psychological level of ₹50,000 per 10 gram in the previous session. On MCX, gold prices edged up 0.16% to ₹50,158 per 10 gram. Silver however saw some profit-taking after a strong rally in the previous session. On MCX, silver futures fell 0.4% to ₹60,870 per kg.

In the previous session, gold prices in India had risen above the key level of ₹50,000 per 10 gram for the first time in futures market. Prices had hit an all-time high of ₹50,199 per 10 grams in the previous session.

So far this year, gold prices in India have rallied 28% so far this year. But the price rally has dampened physical retail demand for gold in India, the world's second largest consumer of the precious metal.

Silver futures on MCX had jumped as much as 8% in the previous session, hitting ₹62,200 per kg, the highest in over seven years.

Due to weak demand, dealers were offering a discount of up to $5 an ounce over official domestic prices on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Domestic prices in India include a 12.5% import tax and 3% GST.

Weak demand had pushed down India's gold imports which plunged 96% year-on-year in the June quarter.

"Surging pandemic cases and a sharp decline in US dollar continues to lift the bullish outlook of gold. Hopes of the fresh economic stimulus and simmering tensions between US and China also provided lower level support to the commodity. At the same time, weak physical demand and a strong rupee may limit major gains in domestic prices," said Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In global markets, spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,865.84 per ounce remained near nine-year highs. Apart from expectations of more stimulus and concerns over surging coronavirus cases, the rally in gold has also been helped by a weak dollar, which remained in the doldrums near more than four-month lows against a basket of six other currencies.

Gold has also gained as unprecedented stimulus has driven real rates significantly below zero making the non-yielding bullion more attractive as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. (With Agency Inputs)





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via