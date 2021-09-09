Gold and silver prices today fell today in Indian markets amid weak global cues. But a weaker rupee capped losses. On MCX, gold futures were down near three-week low of ₹46,925 per 10 gram while silver fell 0.5% to ₹63,877 per kg. The Indian rupee today fell sharply against the US dollar to 73.85, weighed down by a broadly stronger US dollar. Gold prices in India include 10.75% import duty and 3% GST.

In global markets, gold fell to near two-week lows of 1,787.81 per ounce as stronger US dollar hurt the safe-haven appeal of gold. Analysts say that caution over pace of the global recovery bolstered the appeal of US dollar. On the other hand, gold is seen as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures.

For gold, “support of $1770 if hold expect recovery upticks. Else, there are chances of corrective selling pressure for the day," domestic brokerage Geojit said in a note.

Gold traders will be eyeing European Central Bank's policy decision due later today. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% to $23.94 per ounce, while palladium dropped 0.4% to $2,243.18.

For silver, “a turn higher is possible if prices stay above $23.70. A direct drop below the same is a sign of weakness," Geojit said.

Meanwhile, a top Fed official said at a virtual meet that he would be advocating to announce a plan to for tapering bond purchases at the September meeting of the US central bank.

However, a separate Fed survey that added to signs that U.S. economic growth is moderating due to the spread of the delta coronavirus strain. (With Agency Inputs)

