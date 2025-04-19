Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 19

Gold prices in your city today, April 19: With the uncertainty over Donald Trump's tariffs policies and an escalating global trade war, investors continue to opt for safe-haven commodities such as gold and silver.
MCX gold prices stood at ₹95,239 per 10 grams on April 19 at 8 am, down by ₹422, or 0.44 per cent, and MCX silver prices dropped by 0.04 per cent or ₹36, to ₹95,001 per kg, according to data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX).
Additionally, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,420 per 10 grams, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,468 per 10 grams. Silver was priced at ₹95,420 per kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 8 am on April 10, according to the IBA website.
Here's a look at gold and silver prices in major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi.
