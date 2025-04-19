Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 19

Mint Market

Gold price today in your city: Check here for gold prices and silver prices in your cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on April 19.

Riya R Alex
Published19 Apr 2025, 08:31 AM IST
Gold prices in your city today, April 19: With the uncertainty over Donald Trump's tariffs policies and an escalating global trade war, investors continue to opt for safe-haven commodities such as gold and silver.

MCX gold prices stood at 95,239 per 10 grams on April 19 at 8 am, down by 422, or 0.44 per cent, and MCX silver prices dropped by 0.04 per cent or 36, to 95,001 per kg, according to data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX).

Additionally, 24-carat gold was priced at 95,420 per 10 grams, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) and 22-carat gold was priced at 87,468 per 10 grams. Silver was priced at 95,420 per kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 8 am on April 10, according to the IBA website.

 

Here's a look at gold and silver prices in major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 19

  • Gold bullion rates in the national capital — 95,080/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Delhi — 95,239/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Delhi95,080/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi — 95,001/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 19

  • Gold bullion rates in the financial capital — 95,250/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 95,239/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 95,250/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 95,001/kg.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 19

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — 95,400/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 95,239/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 95,400/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 95,001/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 19

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai — 95,520/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 95,239/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 95,520/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 95,001/kg.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 19

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — 95,120/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 95,239/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 95,120/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 95,001/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 19

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — 95,320/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 95,239/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 95,320/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 95,001/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
