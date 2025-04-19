Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 19

Gold prices in your city today, April 19: With the uncertainty over Donald Trump's tariffs policies and an escalating global trade war, investors continue to opt for safe-haven commodities such as gold and silver.

MCX gold prices stood at ₹95,239 per 10 grams on April 19 at 8 am, down by ₹422, or 0.44 per cent, and MCX silver prices dropped by 0.04 per cent or ₹36, to ₹95,001 per kg, according to data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX).

Additionally, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,420 per 10 grams, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,468 per 10 grams. Silver was priced at ₹95,420 per kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 8 am on April 10, according to the IBA website.

Here's a look at gold and silver prices in major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 19 Gold bullion rates in the national capital — ₹ 95,080/10 gm.

95,080/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Delhi — ₹ 95,239/10 gm.

95,239/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Delhi — ₹ 95,080/kg.

95,080/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi — ₹ 95,001/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 19 Gold bullion rates in the financial capital — ₹ 95,250/10 gm.

95,250/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 95,239/10 gm.

95,239/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 95,250/kg.

95,250/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 95,001/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 19 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,400/10 gm.

95,400/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,239/10 gm.

95,239/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,400/kg.

95,400/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,001/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 19 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 95,520/10 gm.

95,520/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 95,239/10 gm.

95,239/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 95,520/kg.

95,520/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 95,001/kg.

