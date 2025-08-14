Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi on August 14

Gold and silver prices in your city on August 14: Yellow metal prices increased for the third consecutive day in global markets, as optimism grew about potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts following Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's call for the US central bank to reduce borrowing costs.

On Thursday, August 14, MCX Gold October 3 contracts rose marginally at 0.08 per cent at ₹1,00,263 per 10 grams at 9:40 am, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were up 0.16 per cent at ₹1,15,210 per kg.

The gold prices have surged by an impressive 1,200 per cent, surging from ₹7,638 in 2005 to more than ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). In 20 years, gold has provided positive returns in 16 years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices rose 31 per cent, with consistent record highs reinforcing its status among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and as a reliable hedge amid market volatility.

Also Read | MCX gold rate trades above ₹1,00,000 per 10 grams on US Fed rate cut hopes

Meanwhile, silver has been resilient, maintaining prices above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for some time now. Over the past twenty years (2005-2025), the metal has appreciated by a substantial 668.84 per cent.

Gold, silver prices today — August 14 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,00,263 per 10 grams at 9:40 am on August 14, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,15,210 per kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,430 per 10 gms, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:40 am on August 14, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹92,062 per 10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,15,660 (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, August 14: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — August 14 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,00,160/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,00,179/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,15,470/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,15,227/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — August 14 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,00,080/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,00,179/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,15,270/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,15,227/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — August 14 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,00,120/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,00,179/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,14,300/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,15,227/kg.

Also Read | Gold nudges higher after US inflation data

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — August 14 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹100,330/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,00,179/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,15,560/gm

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,15,227/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — August 14 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,00,410/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,00,179/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,15,650/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,15,227/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — August 14 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,00,530/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,00,179/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,15,780/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,15,227/kg.