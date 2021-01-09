Gold prices slump 2000 per 10 gram in a day, silver rates crash 6,000

“The price for the tenth tranche of sovereign gold bond, the first for the current calendar year has been fixed at ₹5104/gm with a ₹50/gm discount for an online subscription. Sovereign gold bond is one of the favourite routes for retail investors looking to take exposure in gold. There is a dual benefit in investing in SGB as investors stand to gain 2.5% per annum fixed interest on their investment and the rise in the value of gold once the bond is redeemed," said Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International.