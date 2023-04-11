Gold rate today advances on weak US dollar. Silver price hits 32-month high3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 10:31 AM IST
- Gold rate today is trading in broader $1,980 to $2,050 per ounce range, say experts
Gold rate today surged near half per cent in early morning deals whereas silver rate today hit 32-month high in domestic market. In opening bell at commodity market today, gold future contract for June 2023 on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹60,343 per 10 gm within few minutes of market opening. In international market, gold price today added 0.35 per cent and came close to $2,000 per ounce levels.
