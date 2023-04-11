Gold rate today advances on weak US dollar. Silver price hits 32-month high

According to commodity market experts, this rally in gold and silver rate today can be attributed to ease in US dollar rates as market awaits US CPI data and FOMC meeting minutes release on Wednesday. They said that rise in the US dollar in last three sessions was completely speculative as market was expecting US Fed rate hike after the tight US non-farm payroll data. However, more clarity would come after the speech of US Fed officials on Tuesday and Wednesday and US CPI data and hence American currency came under the sell off heat ahead of these data releases. They said that gold rate today is trading in a broader range of $1,980 to $2,050 whereas its small range is $1,980 to $2,010 per ounce levels.

