Gold rate today is around ₹60,000 per 10 gm and market experts believe that the yellow metal may continue to remain range-bound for entire session today as investors are skeptical about the outcome from the FOMC meeting that is going to begin today. Experts said that gold price in international market would remain range bound in between $1,950 to $2,010 per ounce levels whereas in domestic market, the precious bullion metal would oscillate in ₹58,700 to ₹60,500 per 10 gm levels. They said that focus is not on the US Fed rate hike but on the US Fed statement on the bank crisis in US. They advised gold investors to keep an eye on the Dollar Index, which is expected to dictate gold and other asset movement.

