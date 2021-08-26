Gold and silver rates skidded today in Indian markets amid a weak global trend. On MCX, gold futures edged 0.02% lower to ₹47,170 per 10 gram while silver rates fell 0.15% to ₹63,175 per kg. Gold has been very volatile this month. It fell to four-month low of ₹45,600 earlier this month on taper fears before seeing some recovery. Gold had hit a record high of ₹56,200 in August last year.

In global markets, gold rates were flat today as traders turned cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium later this week. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,788.17 per ounce. The US dollar also inched higher against a basket of rivals, weighing on the dollar-denominated bullion. Among other precious metals, silver was also flat at $23.85 per ounce, while platinum fell 1% to $986.35.

For gold, “upticks are likely for the day as long as $1780 hold the downside. Anyhow, it required to break $1815 to continue major rallies," says Geojit in a note.

For silver, "consistent trades above $23.90 is required to lift prices higher. Else, there are chances of range bound trading for the day.

Fed chief Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the event and traders will look for clues on the central bank's move to dial back its massive stimulus programme. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. In global markets, gold had declined 0.7% in the previous session, in its biggest one-day fall in more than two weeks.

ETFs also suffered outflows. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to lowest in four months after they dropped 0.3% to 1,001.72 tonnes on Wednesday.

Supporting gold at lower levels is persisting virus risks, uneven economic recovery and geopolitical tensions, say analysts. “While China has shown some improvement, virus situation is still out of control and restrictions to limit the spread are hampering economic activity. Mixed economic data from major economies highlights uneven recovery and need for continuing with stimulus measures. US new home sales data released was better than expectations but Richmond Fed manufacturing index disappointed showing rising pressure on manufacturing sector," Kotak Securities said in a note.

The brokerage expects buying interest in bullion to emerge at lower levels. “Tensions relating to Afghanistan are high while market players are worried how global leaders may respond. Gold has slipped back below $1800/oz as market players position for the Jackson Hole Summit. However, we expect buying interest to emerge at lower levels amid persisting challenges for global economy," it added.

(With Agency Inputs)

