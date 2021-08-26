Gold rate today fall for second day, down 9000 from record high, silver drops

Supporting gold at lower levels is persisting virus risks, uneven economic recovery and geopolitical tensions, say analysts. “While China has shown some improvement, virus situation is still out of control and restrictions to limit the spread are hampering economic activity. Mixed economic data from major economies highlights uneven recovery and need for continuing with stimulus measures. US new home sales data released was better than expectations but Richmond Fed manufacturing index disappointed showing rising pressure on manufacturing sector," Kotak Securities said in a note.

