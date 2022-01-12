Gold rate today falls, struggles near 2-month lows; silver prices drop

“COMEX gold trades little changed near $1820/oz after a 1.1% gain yesterday. Gold edged up as US bond yields and US dollar index came under pressure following Fed Chairman’s comments which were largely in line with expectations. Fed Chairman reiterated that the central bank may end bond buying and start interest rate hike this year. However, weighing on price is recovery in equity market and weaker investor interest as is evident from ETF flows," said said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.