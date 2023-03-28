On near term outlook for gold and silver metals, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "The near-term outlook suggests some more pressure in gold towards the level of ₹58,000 per 10gm. Furthermore, silver prices have also not been able to close above the key resistance of $23.50 per ounce or ₹70,500 per kg on a weekly basis, which can lead to some corrective moves in the near term. Support for silver is pegged at $22 per ounce or ₹68,000 per kg mark."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}