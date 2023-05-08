Gold rate today rebounds on ease in US dollar. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Gold rate today has immediate support placed at $2,005 levels and it is facing hurdle at $2,040 levels, believe bullion market experts
Gold rate today bounced back after ease in US dollar rate against major global currencies in early morning session. Gold future contract for June 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened higher at ₹60,783 per 10 gm and went on to hit intraday high of ₹60,848 levels within few minutes of market opening. Spot gold price too opened higher and climbed to intraday high of $2,022.79 per ounce levels.
