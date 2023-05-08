Gold rate today rebounds on ease in US dollar. Buy, sell or hold?

Expecting this gold price rally to further continue, said, “Despite heavy sell off last weekend, on the daily chart, gold prices are still trading above the 20 and 60 EMA, indicating a positive market sentiment. However, it is worth noting that a large red candle has formed on the daily chart, and the price has closed below the previous session's low. Furthermore, the RSI is currently below its reference line, indicating a bearish outlook for gold prices. Based on these factors, traders may consider selling gold on rallies for intraday trades. Immediate resistance is seen around the $2,040 level and support is placed around $2,005."