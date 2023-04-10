Gold rate today under pressure on strong US dollar, Fed rate hike speculation3 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:03 AM IST
- Gold rate today has immediate support placed at ₹59,700 in domestic market and at $1,980 in international market
Gold rate today witnessed profit booking after the US dollar extended its relief rally on Monday morning deals. Gold future contract on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) for June 2023 opened lower at ₹60,402 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹59,958 levels. However, gold price today witnessed bottom fishing at lower levels and regained the psychological ₹60,000 mark. In international market, the yellow metal price is quoting around 0.75 per cent lower at around $1,990 per ounce levels.
