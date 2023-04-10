Gold rate today under pressure on strong US dollar, Fed rate hike speculation

Gold price outlook

On important levels for gold price in domestic and international market, market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said, "Decoding the price set up, the level of $1,980 and then $1,945 per ounce align as a key support area, while at the domestic markets, ₹59,700 per 10 gm and ₹58,500 per 10 gm are the cushion levels. On the higher side, prices are likely to navigate towards $2,050 per ounce initially and a move towards its all-time high of $2,075 per ounce mark looks also likely on the cards in the near term, which correspond to levels of around ₹61,700 per 10 gm and then ₹62,500 per 10 gm at the domestic markets."