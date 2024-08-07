Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat near ₹69,000 per 10 grams as dollar strengthens. Should you buy?

  • Gold rate today: Gold prices on MCX traded flat tracking weakness in international bullion prices amid a rise in US dollar and Treasury yields. Analysts believe the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and lingering global recession concerns may limit the downside in gold rate.

Ankit Gohel
Published7 Aug 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Trade Now
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat as dollar strengthens; support seen at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,550 level
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat as dollar strengthens; support seen at ₹68,550 level

Gold rate today: Gold prices on MCX traded flat on Wednesday tracking weakness in international bullion prices amid a rise in US dollar and Treasury yields.

MCX gold rate gained 0.05% to 68,999 per 10 grams, while MCX silver prices traded 0.26% higher at 79,827 per kg. Gold prices opened higher at 69,440 level as against previous close of 68,965.

In the international markets, spot gold declined 0.2% to $2,385.60 per ounce, while the US gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,425.30. Spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $27.0561 per ounce.

Analysts believe the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and lingering global recession concerns may limit the downside in gold rate.

Also Read | Oil prices settle higher; signs of tighter supply end 3-day swoon

“MCX Gold October futures, so far in the week, is down by 1.35% amid selloff in the international market. Nonetheless, downside in gold may be limited by ongoing Middle East tensions and lingering global recession concerns. The so-called safe haven holding at the SPDR Gold ETF has grown slowly to 848 tonnes as of August 6 as compared to 815 tonnes as on March 8,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst - Currencies & Commodities at Reliance Securities.

The dollar index rose to 103.25, making the greenback-priced bullion less affordable for overseas buyers.

Traders have altered their rate cut expectations following the soft jobs report last week, with nearly 105 basis points of cuts anticipated by year-end, Reuters reported. However, markets are also pricing in a 65% chance of the Fed cutting rates by 50 bps in September, CME FedWatch tool showed, compared with 85% a day ago.

Also Read | Stock market today: Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty 50 above 24,300

“The US dollar appreciated for the second session as trades dialed back bets on an emergency cut by the Fed. Moreover, in the last three sessions, the US 10 year treasury yield too rebounded to 3.91% from 3.66%. A rebound in the yield and a firmed US dollar translates into the downward pressure on the yellow metal,” Trivedi said.

Technical View

Technically, according to Trivedi, comex gold has a strong support of 100 simple DEMA around $2,346 per ounce, while MCX Gold October may rise to 69,100 per 10 grams in the intraday session.

Also Read | Utsav Cz Gold Jewels share price rises 5%, hits circuit limit post flat listing

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd noted that the market participants were awaiting signals regarding the extent to which the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates this year.

“Gold has support at $2,365 - $2,350 and resistance at $2,404 - $2,422. Silver has support at $26.72 - $26.50 and resistance at $27.15 - $27.34. In INR, gold rate has support at 68,780 - 68,550 and resistance at 69,310 - 69,540. Silver has support at 79,050 - 78,450 and resistance at 80,290 - 80,840,” Kalantri said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
2,000

1 of 14Read Full Story
$1.7 B

2 of 14Read Full Story
10.87 L

3 of 14Read Full Story
10

4 of 14Read Full Story
₹13,400 Cr

5 of 14Read Full Story
$275 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
1.1%

7 of 14Read Full Story
70

8 of 14Read Full Story
25%

9 of 14Read Full Story
100

10 of 14Read Full Story
9,900

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,643 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
60.3

13 of 14Read Full Story
2

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 10:55 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsGold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat near ₹69,000 per 10 grams as dollar strengthens. Should you buy?

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

327.85
12:00 PM | 7 AUG 2024
21.65 (7.07%)

Tata Power

429.50
12:00 PM | 7 AUG 2024
-7.3 (-1.67%)

Bharat Electronics

295.65
12:00 PM | 7 AUG 2024
8.35 (2.91%)

Tata Steel

152.60
12:00 PM | 7 AUG 2024
2.35 (1.56%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Oil India

616.20
11:52 AM | 7 AUG 2024
44.9 (7.86%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

328.40
11:52 AM | 7 AUG 2024
22.2 (7.25%)

Computer Age Management Services

4,133.30
11:52 AM | 7 AUG 2024
246.5 (6.34%)

Tejas Networks

1,215.05
11:51 AM | 7 AUG 2024
68.3 (5.96%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,289.00-804.00
    Chennai
    71,257.00-675.00
    Delhi
    70,704.00-319.00
    Kolkata
    70,842.00-741.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue