Gold rates today at life-time high. Should you buy in current rally?3 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 06:30 AM IST
- Gold prices are rising today on two major reasons — dollar index nosediving to 7-month low and disappointing US economic data, say experts
Gold rate today: After hitting a new high of ₹56,370 per 10 gm on 13th January 2023, the precious yellow metal continue to remain a 'buy on dips' asset for investors. Gold future contract for February 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) continued its rally throughout the week and hit another high of ₹56,850 per 10 gm on Friday last week. However, MCX gold price finished at ₹56,674 levels on weekend session, logging weekly gain of near 0.54 per cent.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×