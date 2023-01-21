Gold rates today at life-time high. Should you buy in current rally?

Dollar rates in focus

Advising investors to keep an eye on dollar index, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Dollar index nosediving to 7-month low and disappointing US economic data are the immediate reason for rally in gold prices. But, one needs to keep an eye on the physical demand for the precious metal and dollar index. Physical demand in domestic market is expected to shot up due to upcoming wedding season, but major trigger would be dollar index. If it breaches its immediate support placed at 101 levels, then there can be some sharp upside movement in the yellow metal whereas in case of bounce back in dollar index, profit-booking may trigger among gold investors."