Gold rates today at record high. Experts recommend these 2 stocks to buy

On chart pattern signals about Muthoot Finance shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Muthoot Finance shares are trading sideways with positive bias. It has strong support at ₹1,000 apiece levels whereas immediate hurdle placed at ₹1,150 levels. The financial stock may become highly bullish after giving breakout above ₹1,150 on closing basis. On giving breakout above ₹1.150 levels, the stock may go up to ₹1,300 per share levels in short term. Those, who want to add new stock in their portfolio are advised to buy this stock at current levels and keep on accumulating till the stock is trading above ₹1,000. But, one must maintain stop loss below ₹1,000 while taking position in Muthoot Finance shares."