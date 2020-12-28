Gold’s bull run to continue in 2021

What stands out is the performance of smaller stocks in 2020. BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices not only outperformed benchmarks but also saw one of the best years since 2017. Year to date, BSE Midcap jumped 18% after declines of 3% and 13% in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Similarly, BSE Smallcap Index rose 29% so far this year, while it fell 6% and 23% in 2019 and 2018, respectively. In 2017, both BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indexes were up 48% and 60%, respectively.