Robert Kiyosaki on gold, silver, bitcoin rates crash: Amid falling prices of gold, silver and bitcoin, the American businessman and entrepreneur has come forward and unveiled an investment strategy for wealth creation over the period. The Rich Dad Poor Dad author has advised investors to wait for the gold, silver and bitcoin rates crash to end, then initiate buying, because putting money in an asset when it is volatile is like grabbing a falling knife.

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Robert Kiyosaki said that the problem begins with the Fed. And the world's investment banks, such as BlackRock, are stealing our wealth via our money.

Robert Kiyosaki's lesson on wealth creation The American entrepreneur unveiled his investment strategy for gold, silver and bitcoin investors from his official ‘X’ account, saying, “Never grab a falling knife. That means wait for the crash to end….before buying. I began buying Bitcoin at $20,000 a coin….after the last crash. Will wait for Bitcoin bottom again.”

Unveiling the lesson for investors amid gold, silver and bitcoin price crash, Robert Kiyosaki said, "Your profit is made when you buy….not when you sell.”

Why is Kiyosaki buying real gold, silver, bitcoin? “Our governments are no help. US Treasury leaders, and the gutless bureaucratic, job-security-clinging government leadership are saving themselves…. Not you, your family, your job, your retirement….much less a crashing economy. These are the reasons why I am buying more gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum, real estate, and oil,” Kiyosaki said.

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Pointing towards the US debt crisis weighing on the banking system, Robert Kiyosaki said, “Trillion is a 1 with 12 zeros after it. $1,000, 000, 000,000 US is printing $1 trillion every 90- days. Quadrillion is a 1 with 15 zeros after it. The derivatives market is measured in quadrillions. When the “sub-prime mortgage” derivatives market crashed in 2008 the world economy nearly went down with it. If you can find a clip of Wolf Blitzer and me on CNN in 2008 calling for Lehman Brothers, one of America’s oldest banks to fail…. I rest my case.”

The American businessman said that the upcoming crash we are just now sliding into is much bigger than 2008. Possibly a global depression.

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"I hope I am wrong…. yet if I am right….gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum will push me into the “ultra rich” category.

“The BIG PRINT is about to begin. If you were to spend $1 a minute, it would take 34,000 years to spend $1 trillion. It takes the Fed and Treasury less than a minute to print $1 trillion. In 2026 US is $49 trillion in debt and climbing,” he said.

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AI to fuel job loss Prediting the AI to eat jobs, Kiyosaki said, “AI is going to eat job security like French Fries. VW just laid off 100,000 workers. Europe is rioting. I predicted this in Rich Dad’s Prophecy in 2002. Those who heeded the warnings are about to get very rich. What are you going to do after the crash? Is it time for you to meet proactive positive people who love learning about money and taking educated action for themselves, families, and businesses. Find a Cashflow Club nearest you…or get your own game and start your own Cashflow Club.”

Gold, silver, bitcoin crash! Good or Bad? Kiyosaki explains Classifying the difference between an ordinary investor and a smart investor, Robert Kiyosaki said, "Gold, silver, Bitcoin, crashing. Weak hands selling. Strong hands waiting to buy?

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Gold, silver or bitcoin: Which one is Kiyosaki's favourite? On which asset's price correction is most alluring, Robert Kiyosaki said, “I am most excited about Bitcoin’s crash. Waiting to buy more. Why? Many reasons such as incompetence in FED, Banks, and Bond markets. America’s debt only to grow bigger as Banksters steal our wealth via their system legally. Yet by design, there will only be 21 million Bitcoins, in total, and approximately 20 million have already by mined.”

Robert Kiyosaki believes there has never been a “money” such as Bitcoin ever before.

“I am wondering what will happen when 21st Bitcoin is mined? With price of Bitcoin crashing, I can’t wait to buy more coins… just because only 21 million are ever to be mined. It could be a “nothing burger”…. or the best money I’ve ever spent. What do you think?,” Robert Kiyosaki concluded.

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Gold, silver, bitcoin rates crash Gold rates today in India is around ₹1,24,500 per 10 gm, nearly ₹56,000 below the record high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gm. Silver rate today in India is around ₹ ₹1,51,000 per kg, nearly ₹2,69,000 or 64% below the record high of ₹4,20,048 per kg. In the international market, gold USD price is around $3,600 per ounce, nearly $2,000 away from the record high of $5,626.80 per ounce. Silver USD price is currently around $42/oz, nearly $80 per ounce away from the record high of $121.785.

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Similarly, Bitcoin price today in India is around ₹56,75,000, nearly ₹60,25,000 away from the record high of ₹1,17,00,000. Bitcoin USD price is around $61,200, which is more than $65,000 away from the record high of $126,210.50.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).