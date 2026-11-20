Today Gold Rate | Silver Rate Today | Gold ETF | Silver ETF: Following hawkish US Fed on interest rates and strong US Dollar (USD), gold and silver rates today came under strong selling pressure. The MCX gold rate today opened lowet at ₹1,23,629 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of ₹1,21,424 per 10 gm. However, the precious yellow metal witnessed value buying and came above ₹1,23,000 levels by noon. Likewise, the MCX silver rate today opened lower at ₹1,51,183 per kg and touched an intraday low of ₹1,46,868. The precious white metal witnessed buying interest at the lower levels and soon came above ₹1,50,000 per kg levels.

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The impact of gold and silver price crash was visible in the gold ETFs and silver ETFs as well. Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, ICICI Prudential Gold ETF, Quantum Gold ETF, etc, crashed up to 5% and hit 52-week low during the Friday session. In the silver ETFs category, prices of Nippon India Silver ETF,ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, Mirae Asset Silver ETF, etc witnessed heavy beating and crashed up to 6% and hit a new 52-week low during the intraday session.

Why are gold, silver rates under pressure? Highlighting the reasin for fall in the gold and silver price crash leading to serll off in the gold and silver ETFs, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Gold and silver prices are falling due to the two major reasons: hawkish US Fed and strong US dollar.”

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The SEBI-registered market expert said that market is expecting a 50 bps US Fed rate cut in upcoming US Fed meeting next month. This has renewed the fear of rise in the inflation and the strong US dollar is also vouching for the same. So, gold and silver prices are expected to remain under pressure we may not see a y big recovery until some new trigger arrives.

Why are gold ETFs, silver ETFs crashing? Connecting the Gold ETF and silver ETF price fall with the gold and silver price crash, Anuj Gupta said, “Gold ETFs and silver ETFs follow the gold and silver price movement. So, the crash in gold and silver rates were expected to impact the respective ETFs negatively.”

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Gold, silver ETFs: Should you buy? Unveiling the investment strategy in the current volatility in the gold and silver rates today, Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers, said, “One should initiate buying gold and silver in a staggered manner. In fact, I would suggest buying gold ETFs as it has more investment value than silver. So, buying gold ETF is more advisable. One can follow the 30 x 30 x 40 formula, while buying gold and silver ETFs after the crash in gold and silver rates today.”

On how to select a gold or a silver ETF, Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money Managers said, “One should look at the premium available in a gold or silver ETF plan by substracting theINAV and NAV. Higher difference means higher premium and lower difference means lower premium. One should buy a gold ETF or a silver ETF, which has lowr premium or in other words, smaller difference between the INAV and NAV.”

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Today Gold Rate outlook “The near-term bias remains negative, with a sustained recovery above ₹1,27,000 needed to stabilise the technical outlook. On the downside, a decisive break below ₹1,22,000 could accelerate losses towards ₹1,19,000, despite deeply oversold momentum conditions,” said Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money.

Outlook for silver rate today “The near-term bias remains bearish, with a sustained recovery above ₹1,58,000 needed to stabilise the technical outlook. Alternatively, a decisive break below ₹1,48,000 could accelerate losses towards ₹1,42,000, despite deeply oversold momentum conditions,” the Enrich Money CEO said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).