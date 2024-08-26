Markets
Gold or silver: Which is a better long-term bet?
Vijay L. Bhambwani 7 min read 26 Aug 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Summary
- Gold, deemed 'God's own currency,' offers stability and is seen as a safe haven. Silver, 'poor man’s gold,' is essential for tech advancements. What should be the ideal ratio for this allocation?
Investors and traders want three conditions to be met by our trades/investments: The highest possible rate of return on our investment, in the shortest possible time frame and with the least amount of threat perception to our capital.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less