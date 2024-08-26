Gold or silver: Which is a better long-term bet?

The tricky part is – what should be the ideal ratio for this allocation? This is where behavioural finance comes in. Let your expectations about the future, comfort level, personality type and risk appetite decide how much money should be allocated to each metal. We are all different; our thought processes are different. So, to each his own. What is good for the goose may not be good for the gander. Do not try to mimic what your morning walk partner is doing blindly.