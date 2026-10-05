Gold, silver or stocks: Where should investors put fresh money after the Sensex, Nifty crash?

Gold, silver or stocks: Indian equity benchmarks recorded their sharpest monthly decline in September 2026 since March, with the Nifty 50 falling 6.1% to 22,620.45, while the BSE Sensex dropped 5.8% to 72,480.29. The decline marked the second consecutive monthly loss for both indices.

The sharp correction in the Indian stock market has left investors facing a dilemma: should fresh money be deployed into stocks after the Sensex and Nifty crash, or should investors seek safety in gold and silver after their strong rallies?

Meanwhile, both precious metals also witnessed a similar downturn in September. MCX gold prices fell around 3%; meanwhile, MCX silver plunged over 5.4%.

Given the prevailing volatility, experts advise against deploying all fresh capital into equities at once and recommend diversifying across commodities and other asset classes while building a portfolio.

Stocks: Correction to be viewed as a ‘selective buying’ opportunity According to Akshat Garg, Head-Research & Product at Choice Wealth, the recent market decline should be viewed as a correction rather than a collapse. He noted that the Nifty's fall to around 22,200, its 2026 low, has brought valuations down meaningfully.

"The valuation picture supports that view. The Nifty is trading at a trailing P/E of around 19, well below its ten-year average of about 23, with price-to-book at 2.75 against a norm of 3.62," Garg said.

He believes quality large-caps now offer an attractive risk-reward profile, particularly across financials, consumption and select industrials.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, also sees opportunities emerging in equities after the correction. However, he recommends a staggered approach rather than deploying the entire amount in one go.

"After the recent market correction, the risk-reward in Indian equities has improved, but investors should avoid deploying fresh money aggressively in one go," Tailor said.

From a technical perspective, Tailor highlighted support emerging across several sectors. The Nifty IT index has support in the 27,600-28,000 zone, while the Auto index is showing support around the broader 25,400 region. The Metal index has also found support around 12,000-12,200, which coincides with its 200-day EMA.

Tailor said investors with a long-term horizon can gradually accumulate fundamentally stable stocks in these sectors, but should focus on quality rather than simply buying stocks because they have fallen sharply.

Gold: Portfolio's shock absorber Gold plays a different role in an investment portfolio. Rather than generating returns through corporate earnings, the precious metal acts as a hedge against inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and financial stress.

"Gold serves as your ultimate macroeconomic shield and wealth preservation tool," said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

She noted that central banks and investors tend to move towards gold during periods of geopolitical turmoil, high inflation or systemic financial stress because the metal has no counterparty risk.

However, gold can face pressure when interest rates remain elevated, or the US dollar strengthens, since the asset does not generate interest or dividends.

Despite gold's strong run, Srivastava believes it continues to have an important role in a diversified portfolio, particularly because its performance can remain relatively independent of corporate earnings and equity-market cycles.

Silver: Higher volatility Silver offers investors a different risk-return profile compared with gold. It combines the characteristics of a precious metal with those of an industrial commodity.

"Silver, on the other hand, operates with a dual identity as both a precious metal and a vital industrial commodity," Srivastava said.

According to market experts, demand from areas such as solar energy, electric vehicles and advanced electronics makes silver sensitive to the global industrial cycle. This gives the metal greater upside potential when industrial activity and demand recover.

“Among precious metals, gold would be relatively preferable from a stability perspective, while silver is likely to remain more volatile,” said Tailor.

How should investors deploy fresh money? Market experts believe that investors should avoid an all-in approach following the market correction.

Srivastava recommends combining equities, gold and silver rather than trying to identify a single winning asset class. She suggested allocating a core portion of fresh capital to equities, maintaining a steady gold allocation as protection against macroeconomic shocks and currency weakness, and keeping a smaller tactical allocation to silver for investors who can tolerate higher volatility.

“You can deploy a core portion of your fresh capital into equities to scoop up discounted market leaders for long-term compounding, maintain a steady allocation in gold to buffer your portfolio against sudden macro shocks and currency weakness, and allocate a smaller, tactical slice to silver if you have the risk tolerance to weather its volatility for future green-tech upside. Balancing these three pillars ensures you stay protected while positioning your wealth to capture the eventual market recovery,” she added.

Meanwhile, Garg recommended allocating 65-70% of fresh capital to equities, but deploying it in phases rather than in a single tranche. Around 15% could be allocated to gold, with the balance in high-quality fixed income.

“Gold and silver have delivered an exceptional run and merit a permanent allocation. But allocating fresh money to precious metals after that rally, while equities trade at a discount, inverts the basic discipline of buying value. On a risk-adjusted basis, equities offer the most compelling opportunity from current levels,” Garg said.