Silver price today steady near ₹2.44 lakh/kg as Middle East tensions, Fed cues keep investors cautious

Silver rate today: Silver prices held largely steady on Tuesday, as investors remained on edge after fresh tensions between the US and Iran escalated in the Middle East. Meanwhile, markets also weighed signals from the US Federal Reserve indicating a steady interest rate stance for now.
In India, MCX silver rate was steady at ₹2,43,927 per kg while MCX gold rate was also muted, up 0.4% at ₹1,49,950 per 10 grams.
In the international markets as well, Spot silver inched up 0.1% to $72.76 per ounce, reflecting a cautious undertone in the market. Gold, often a directional cue for silver, also edged 0.2% higher to $4,528.99 per ounce after falling more than 2% in the previous session to its lowest level since March-end. US gold futures for June delivery were also marginally higher at $4,538.20, indicating a stabilisation in broader bullion sentiment.
Other precious metals also saw mild gains, with platinum rising 0.5% to $1,954.80 and palladium advancing 0.8% to $1,491.84.
The key driver remains escalating tensions between the US and Iran, particularly around the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. Fresh military action has rattled markets, with both sides engaging in naval and aerial confrontations, raising concerns over global oil supply disruptions and broader economic uncertainty.
Reports indicated that US forces destroyed multiple Iranian vessels and intercepted missiles and drones, while Iran attempted to disrupt shipping routes. The situation has kept safe-haven demand for precious metals like silver intact, though not strong enough to trigger a sharp rally.
At the same time, crude oil prices showed volatility, with US crude slipping over 1% as markets assessed the real impact of the conflict alongside reports of continued shipping activity through the strait under military protection. Since silver has both industrial and investment demand, fluctuations in oil and global trade expectations tend to influence its trajectory.
On the monetary policy front, commentary from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams suggested that current policy settings are adequate to navigate uncertainty. He indicated that once inflation pressures ease, the central bank could shift focus back toward rate cuts.
However, political pressure continues to build, with US President Donald Trump reiterating his call for lower interest rates. This divergence between policy stance and political messaging has added another layer of uncertainty for bullion markets.
Overall, silver is currently caught between competing forces—geopolitical risk offering support, and a relatively firm interest rate outlook limiting upside. Until there is more clarity on either front, prices are likely to remain range-bound with a mild upward bias.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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