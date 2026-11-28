Gold, Silver prices: Gold and silver prices have staged a sharp comeback after plunging to multi-month lows earlier this week, raising hopes that the worst of the recent selloff may be over. Bullion's recovery has come alongside a rebound in global equities, easing pressure from the technology-led market rout and bargain hunting at lower levels.

However, with US inflation remaining elevated and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes persisting, investors are still waiting for confirmation that the recovery can turn into a sustained rally.

Gold and silver prices: How did they perform this week? Precious metals recovered sharply in the final trading session of the week ended November 27, 2026. Spot gold rose 3% to $3,672.19 an ounce on Friday, while US gold futures gained 3.9% to $3,671.90. Spot silver advanced 6.6% to $44.2755 an ounce.

On the MCX, December gold futures settled at ₹1,22,272 per 10 grams, up 0.94%, while December silver futures closed at ₹1,45,843 per kg.

The rebound followed a volatile week. MCX gold had fallen from the previous Friday's close of ₹1,22,055 to below ₹1,17,906 on Wednesday, before recovering sharply over the final two sessions. It ended the week with a gain of more than 3%, snapping a two-week losing streak.

Silver saw an even steeper correction, falling nearly 7% from ₹1,47,658 to a 14-month low near ₹1,37,728. It subsequently recovered around 12% from its low, with December futures touching an intraday high of ₹1,54,804 on Friday. The contract finished the week nearly 4% to 4.8% higher.

Why did gold and silver prices rebound? The Thanksgiving holiday in the US helped cool technology-market volatility and eased selling pressure on bullion. US equities rallied as investors bought beaten-down technology shares, while the pause in trading activity reduced the risk of further forced liquidations.

Ross Maxwell, chief strategy officer at VT Markets, said: "Although gold has attempted to stabilise following its recent losses, investors remain cautious. US holidays could limit selling pressure on gold as the selloff in technology stocks and the asset liquidations pause. However, the timing of any recovery will depend heavily on the direction of real interest rates, the US dollar and investment flows."

Bargain hunting and short covering also supported the recovery after the steep correction. However, the broader interest-rate outlook remains a major headwind.

US core PCE inflation rose 3.3% year-on-year in October, while the economy expanded at an annualised 4.3% in the third quarter, above expectations of 3.4%. The data strengthened expectations of further monetary tightening. The CME FedWatch Tool indicated a 92% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, compared with 97% a day earlier. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold and silver.

The rupee's depreciation provided additional support to domestic bullion prices. It fell 60 paise to 92.98 against the US dollar on November 27, making dollar-denominated precious metal imports more expensive. Meanwhile, Washington's proposed fresh tariffs on goods from 14 trading partners, including China, Japan and the European Union, added another layer of global economic uncertainty.

Can the recovery sustain? What should investors do? Rajeev Sharan, head of research at Brickwork Ratings, expects gold to trade between $3,450 and $3,750 in the near term. He said the next direction will depend on US inflation, employment data and the Federal Reserve's December 9 decision.

Softer economic data could reduce expectations of further rate increases, weaken the dollar and lower bond yields, supporting bullion. Stronger readings could have the opposite effect.

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, cautioned investors against rushing to average down after the sharp decline. Gold continues to benefit from its role as a portfolio diversifier, while silver faces additional uncertainty because of its industrial demand exposure. He favours staggered buying and disciplined position sizing, rather than treating the recent rebound as confirmation of a sustained recovery.

Gold and silver price outlook: Key support and resistance levels Renisha Chainani, chief research officer at Augmont, expects gold to consolidate between $3,550 (around ₹1,21,500) and $3,700 (around ₹1,27,000) until a fresh trend emerges. Silver could trade between $41 (around ₹1,45,000) and $44 (around ₹1,55,000), following its sharp recovery from $38 to $44.

Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst – commodity and currency at LKP Securities, said: "Gold witnessed strong short covering, gaining around ₹3,150 (2.60%) to trade near ₹1,25,500, as COMEX prices moved decisively above the $3,650 mark. The next resistance is placed around $3,675–$3,700, where further profit booking cannot be ruled out."

For domestic gold, Trivedi sees a trading range of ₹1,22,000– ₹1,28,500. He cautioned that several US economic data releases and policy events next week could keep volatility elevated.

The sharp rebound has improved sentiment, but it is too early to call a confirmed trend reversal. Investors should watch the dollar, bond yields, US economic data and sustained buying interest before drawing conclusions about the next leg of the rally.