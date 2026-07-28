Gold, silver prices today: Comex gold and silver slide as stronger dollar, Fed uncertainty weigh

Gold and silver prices came under renewed selling pressure on Tuesday, 28 July, as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, while a stronger US dollar weighed on precious metals by making them more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Advertisement

Comex gold futures fell $66 per troy ounce to an intraday low of $4,011, while silver futures also tumbled nearly $1.85 per troy ounce to $56.86.

The US Dollar Index traded around 101.5 against a basket of major currencies as markets priced in more than a one-third probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike later this year.

Since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict in late February, expectations of higher interest rates have strengthened, keeping precious metals out of investors' favour as they do not offer any yield.

Interest-rate swaps currently imply about a one-in-three chance of a quarter-percentage-point rate hike, an unusually high degree of uncertainty this close to a Fed policy decision by the standards of recent years.

Advertisement

Those expectations have been shaped despite repeated calls from US President Donald Trump for lower interest rates. During June, US inflation came in lower than expected, aided by a decline in energy prices.

At its June policy meeting, the Federal Reserve kept the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% for a fourth consecutive meeting. However, the central bank signalled that further policy tightening remains a possibility.

Geopolitical risks ease as US-Iran talks remain in focus In the Middle East, geopolitical tensions eased after the United States paused its daily strikes on Iran. President Donald Trump said there was a "good chance" of reaching a deal with Tehran and reportedly decided to suspend the strikes to give diplomatic negotiations another opportunity.

While precious metals are traditionally viewed as safe-haven assets during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, the sharp rise in crude oil prices has fuelled inflation concerns and increased the appeal of higher-yielding assets.

Advertisement

"Easing Middle East tensions after renewed US-Iran diplomatic engagement weighed on crude oil prices, tempering inflation concerns, although Trump warned military action could resume if talks fail," said domestic brokerage firm Kotak Securities.

Gold's near-term direction now hinges on the Fed's policy guidance and geopolitical developments, with a hawkish stance posing downside risks, while any renewed conflict could quickly revive safe-haven demand, the brokerage added.

MCX gold, silver remain under pressure Tracking weakness in international markets, the near-month MCX gold futures contract fell ₹1,911 per 10 grams to an intraday low of ₹1,41,152, extending its weakness to a second straight session.

The MCX silver futures contract dropped ₹6,324 per kg to an intraday low of ₹2,14,849. A break below the ₹2.10 lakh mark could push the white metal to its lowest level since late March.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.