Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices fall from record high amid firm US dollar

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices traded lower in the international markets on Friday, pressurised by a strong US dollar. Despite the fall, gold prices were set for their biggest monthly gain since 1980 on rising safe-haven demand for the metal amid persistent global geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Spot gold price fell 0.9% to $5,346.42 per ounce, after scaling a record $5,594.82 the previous day. US gold futures for February delivery rose 1.3% to $5,390.80 per ounce. Spot silver price fell 0.2% to $115.83 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $121.64 on Thursday.

Gold rates have jumped more than 24% so far in January, heading for a sixth straight month of gains and the largest monthly advance since January 1980. Silver prices have surged 62% so far this month, on track for its best-ever monthly performance.

Meanwhile, the dollar index edged higher, supported in part by the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged, but was poised for a second straight weekly decline.

