Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold rate today slips below $5,000 an ounce; Comex silver price crashes 14%

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices reversed gains and saw a sharp fall after a partial recovery from a historic rout, with traders seeking clarity over US monetary policy after the nomination of a new Federal Reserve chair.
The choppy session saw spot gold price falling as much as 2.5%, having failed to hold levels above $5,000 an ounce touched earlier. Silver prices plunged as much as 14%.
Spot gold price was 2.3% lower at $4,850.16 an ounce, while silver price was down 14% at $75.87. Platinum and palladium prices also retreated.
Silver plunged as much as 14% to around $76 per ounce snapping a two-day rebound as precious metals faced renewed selling pressure and heightened volatility. MCX silver price for March futures contracts is likely to drop to ₹2,35,000 per kg amid a weak trend in the international markets, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.
Many banks have backed gold, with Deutsche Bank AG saying on Monday that it was standing by its forecast for bullion to rally to $6,000 an ounce. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note that it sees "significant upside risk" to its year-end forecast of $5,400.
Spot silver price rallied 2.1% to $89.88 an ounce. It touched a record high of $121.64 last week.
Gold rate today rallied over 1%, hovering near one-week highs, led by continued geopolitical and economic tensions. Spot gold price rose 1.1% to $5,016.89 per ounce. Bullion scaled a record high of $5,594.82 last Thursday. US gold futures for April delivery gained 1.8% to $5,036.80 per ounce.
Gold and silver prices in the international market traded higher on Thursday, as dip buyers continued to buy bullion after a historic plunge from an all-time high.
