Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold rate today slips below $5,000 an ounce; Comex silver price crashes 14%

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices reversed gains and saw a sharp fall after a partial recovery from a historic rout, with traders seeking clarity over US monetary policy after the nomination of a new Federal Reserve chair.

The choppy session saw spot gold price falling as much as 2.5%, having failed to hold levels above $5,000 an ounce touched earlier. Silver prices plunged as much as 14%.

Spot gold price was 2.3% lower at $4,850.16 an ounce, while silver price was down 14% at $75.87. Platinum and palladium prices also retreated.

