Stock Market today: Among various asset classes the Year to date returns of commodities as Gold, silver to copper have beaten returns given by Stock market indices as Nifty 50, and Sensex during 2024

As per the data compiled by experts as Anuj Gupta, Head of Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities, the year to date Return of Gold, Silver and Copper and Natural gas varied from 9.6% to 53.66% on the MCX (Multi Commodity Stock Exchange.

These returns have significantly outpaced the returns given by the Nifty -50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex.

Returns by key Indices The stock Markets though have given very good returns to the investors in most part of 2024, barring the volatility seen in the markets during the last quarter of the calender year. The volatility was led by the selling by Foreign postfolio investors and some some concerns on valuations that meant that the over all returns by the indices also got limited.

The returns by the Nifty 50 Index though still remained impressive at 8.68%, while those by Sensex too stand at 8.03, the returns by the Bank Nifty that remained volatile got limited to 5.32% year to date in 2024.

These returns by the key stock market indices have lagged returns by commodities as Gold, Silver, Copper and Natural Gas.

Returns by Key commodities during 2024 While Natural Gas prices saw major rise and gained 53.66% year to date, giving maximum returns to the investors, the returns by precious metals Gold and silver to have remained impressive at 20.85% and 17.24% respectively. The demand for the precious metals remained strong led by geopolitical tensions, uncertanities on interest rates among other factors. Among others Copper prices too are up around 9% year to date. All these commodities have beaten the returns by tehe stock market indices. Crude price stand among few exceptions and Crude price though had seen sharp rallies in between, but year to date retruns stand at 2.36% only.

‘Gold and Silver performance in 2024 and Outlook for 2025’ As per Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry, “Gold has seen a stellar rally this year delivering over 20% returns, which is higher than the benchmark indices such as Nifty 50 and S&P 500. This is the third consecutive year wherein gold has delivered returns in double digit. In terms of CAGR growth, the yellow metal has provided nearly 10.5% of CAGR growth in a decade.

The key reasons driving this rally of gold can majorly be attributed to the prolonged geopolitical tensions in the Middle-East and between Russia-Ukraine which again escalated in H2 2024. This boosted the long term appeal of the yellow metal, which provided support to its prices. Another reason is the anticipations pertaining to rate cuts by Fed, which further added sheen to the yellow metal.

