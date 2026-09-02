Gold stock: Why Augmont Enterprises is shining despite PM Modi 'avoid gold' appeal, and US-Iran tension?

Gold stock Augmont Enterprises, which made its stock market debut on Monday, is trading 5% higher on NSE in Wednesday's trading session. Augmont Enterprises share price opened at ₹869.80 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹866.25 on Tuesday. The gold stock touched an intraday high of ₹925.65 on 2 September.

What's behind the rally? The stock rally came even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi renewed his appeal on September 1 to Indians to refrain from purchasing gold.

India is among the world’s largest gold consumers, while domestic production remains significantly lower than demand. Consequently, the country depends heavily on imports to cater to demand from both the jewellery and investment segments.

For Indian households, gold is more than just a traditional ornament. It is widely regarded as a key financial asset and is often viewed as a hedge against inflation and broader economic uncertainties.

Meanwhile, other jewellery stocks, including Titan, Kalyan Jewellers and Senco Gold, were trading in the red.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, believes that the company’s high revenue is largely driven by bullion trading volumes, while its PAT margin remains below 0.4%, leaving limited room for margin expansion.

“Moreover, promoter-group entity Riddisiddhi Bullions contributed around 27.44% of FY26 revenue, while the top 10 customers accounted for 52.09%, with no long-term contracts, highlighting concentration and governance risks. At the IPO price, valuations were already relatively rich at around 18.5–19.5x FY26 P/E and 6.8–7.1x P/B, making the post-listing premium less attractive for fresh buying,” Niyati said.

According to Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services, the Augmont Enterprises stock would be more relevant if the upcoming results show continued growth in the bullion and consumer businesses, stronger operating cash flows and better margin stability. The company’s business is largely dependent on the Augmont SPOT platform and also exposed to gold price and working-capital fluctuations.

“In the near term, investors may pay more attention to the company’s ability to maintain revenue and earnings growth, while improving operating margins and cash generation. Investors should watch quarterly results to assess the sustainability of earnings,” Singh said.

Augmont Enterprises share price listing Augmont Enterprises shares made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, listing at a premium of around 22% over the IPO price.

On the NSE, the shares were listed at ₹961 apiece, representing a 21.95% premium over the issue price. Meanwhile, on the BSE, shares of the integrated gold and silver platform company debuted at ₹956 apiece, marking a 21.32% premium over the IPO price.

The ₹825-crore IPO was offered in the price band of ₹750–788 per share.