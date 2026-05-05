Gold to hit $8000 in 5 years? Why the yellow metal may be heading for a historic surge. Deutsche Bank explains

Gold may be on the verge of a structural breakout, not just a cyclical rally. According to a recent Deutsche Bank report, changing global power dynamics, shifting reserve strategies, and aggressive central bank buying could push prices to unprecedented levels—potentially as high as $8000 over the next five years.

At the heart of the argument lies a major change in how countries manage their foreign exchange reserves—especially in emerging markets. The report suggested that gold is increasingly being preferred over the US dollar as a store of value in an uncertain world.

“Even in an environment where EM FX reserves decline to $5 trillion, gold prices could still rise to $8000 over the next five years, if EM countries all target a 40% gold share,” Deutsche Bank said.

The bank explained that this potential upside is tied to a broader trend where gold’s share in global reserves continues to rise. It noted that gold already accounts for about 30% of global central bank reserves, up sharply from earlier levels.

“Gold’s share in global central bank reserves has doubled in the past four years to nearly 30% today, with the gap between the dollar and gold now just 10%," the report informed. The shift is being driven largely by emerging market central banks, which have been steadily accumulating gold over the past decade.

Why central banks are driving the rally The bullish case for gold rests on three core drivers: rising central bank purchases, increasing gold prices, and a potential decline in foreign exchange reserves.

The report highlighted that emerging market central banks have been the biggest buyers of gold since the 2008 financial crisis, reversing a trend seen in the 1990s when developed economies were actively selling.

According to Deutsche Bank, “EM central banks have been steadily purchasing gold since the 2008 GFC, adding over 225mn troy oz over the past 17 years, more than what advanced economy central banks sold in the 1990s.”

This steady accumulation is not just a diversification strategy but also reflects deeper concerns about the global financial system. The report pointed out that geopolitical tensions, sanctions risk, and the “weaponisation” of the dollar-based financial system have made gold more attractive.

Another key factor is the potential decline in emerging market foreign exchange reserves. During the 1990s and 2000s, EM economies built massive dollar reserves due to globalisation and trade surpluses. However, this trend may now reverse as countries use these reserves for domestic investments, defence spending, and economic resilience.

“The enormous build of foreign exchange reserves in emerging markets may now go into reverse, as countries draw on savings to build strategic autonomy in defence and energy," it noted.

The interplay of these factors creates a powerful feedback loop—central bank buying pushes gold prices higher, which in turn increases gold’s share in reserves, reinforcing the trend further.

What needs to happen for gold to reach $8000 The $8000 scenario is based on a combination of assumptions rather than a base-case forecast. The most critical among these is the target allocation of gold in central bank reserves.

Historically, gold accounted for 40–70% of global reserves before the 1990s. Today, that figure is closer to 30%, with emerging markets holding even lower allocations at around 16%.

The report argued that a “return to history” scenario—marked by geopolitical fragmentation, inflation pressures, and reduced trust in fiat currencies—could push gold’s share back towards 40%.

Under such a scenario, even if emerging market FX reserves decline to around $5 trillion, increased gold purchases could still drive prices sharply higher.

Deutsche Bank said, “A ‘return of history’ would be consistent with gold getting to at least a 40% share of global reserves, with significant scope for EM central banks to increase allocations further.”

The report also highlighted a simple but powerful relationship: every incremental purchase of gold by central banks adds upward pressure on prices. This means that sustained buying over several years could gradually push gold towards the $8000 mark.

For investors, the takeaway is not just about a price target but about understanding the structural shift underway. The gold rally is no longer driven purely by inflation or interest rates—it is increasingly tied to geopolitics, reserve diversification, and the evolving global monetary order.

In that sense, the $8000 scenario reflects more than just bullish sentiment—it signals a potential transformation in how the world values money itself.