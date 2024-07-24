Gold vs equity: Which is better investment option for 2024?

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, investors should review their portfolios and take some profits from equities to invest in gold.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published24 Jul 2024, 10:27 PM IST
Trade Now
Gold vs equity: Data shows that over 20-year and 10-year periods, Nifty has outperformed MCX gold returns.
Gold vs equity: Data shows that over 20-year and 10-year periods, Nifty has outperformed MCX gold returns.

While investors have been increasing their equity holdings over the past few months, driving the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 to record highs, it is silver that has delivered the best return in the first half of 2024 (H1-CY24), with gains exceeding 30 percent during this period.

Data shows that over 20-year and 10-year periods, Nifty has outperformed MCX gold returns. However, in the past five years, gold has outpaced Nifty, delivering a 16.21 percent return compared to Nifty's 13.95 percent return.

Also Read | Weekly picks: From ICICI Bank to TCS - MOFSL recommends 3 stock to buy this week

With both equity and gold prices hovering around record highs. These two asset classes serve two different purposes. While equities bring in much needed growth – high returns (more than the rate of inflation) to the portfolio in the long term, gold acts as a hedge in times of uncertainty.

New investors often compare asset classes and choose the one with the highest returns, but this isn't always prudent. Gold hasn't beaten the Nifty in recent years, but over the last 20 years, it has delivered returns that are almost on par with or slightly ahead of equities.

Where should investors trade in 2024?

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, investors should review their portfolios and take some profits from equities to invest in gold.

“Investors generally allocate about 10-15% of their assets to precious metals. Although gold is currently under-allocated in many portfolios, we advise investors to review their portfolios and take some profits from equities to invest in gold, with the potential for further gains after the US rate cut. We recommend raising this allocation to 30-35%,” Kalantri said.

Also Read | Tesla stock tumbles over 11% on shrinking auto sales

A steady rise is expected to continue in both equities and gold in the second-half of the year.

“We are targeting a range of 25,600-26,000 for the Nifty with a mid-term outlook, while gold could reach levels of 81,500 by the year-end. Amid these conditions, investors should adopt a balanced approach and allocate funds based on their risk profiles,” said Ajit Mishra- SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$13 B

1 of 21Read Full Story
26%

2 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

3 of 21Read Full Story
70%

4 of 21Read Full Story
18

5 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

6 of 21Read Full Story
58

7 of 21Read Full Story
$13 B

8 of 21Read Full Story
26%

9 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

10 of 21Read Full Story
70%

11 of 21Read Full Story
18

12 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

13 of 21Read Full Story
58

14 of 21Read Full Story
100

15 of 21Read Full Story
$81 M

16 of 21Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

17 of 21Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

18 of 21Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

19 of 21Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

20 of 21Read Full Story
3

21 of 21Read Full Story
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 10:27 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsGold vs equity: Which is better investment option for 2024?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

160.30
03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.16%)

Bharat Electronics

300.15
03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
-1.35 (-0.45%)

NTPC

392.55
03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
10.2 (2.67%)

Federal Bank

201.45
03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
3.45 (1.74%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Castrol India

270.60
03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
24.05 (9.75%)

HBL Power Systems

648.35
03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
54.6 (9.2%)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

693.90
03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
56.3 (8.83%)

Borosil Renewables

560.70
03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
42.45 (8.19%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,412.00-3,783.00
    Chennai
    70,716.00-4,406.00
    Delhi
    70,716.00-4,332.00
    Kolkata
    70,716.00-4,845.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.78/L0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue