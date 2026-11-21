Gold vs Silver price crash: The precious metals rally that had rewarded investors handsomely at the beginning of 2026 has turned into a brutal reversal, with gold and silver surrendering a significant portion of their gains. But while both metals have suffered a sharp correction, silver has taken a considerably bigger hit. MCX silver has plunged 65% from its January record high, compared with a 37% decline in gold, wiping out much of the former's spectacular rally.

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The November 20 crash further changed the investment equation. Silver, which had outperformed gold through mid-October, surrendered almost its entire annual advance, allowing gold to emerge as the better-performing metal for investors who entered the market in October 2025 and held through the latest correction. Silver fell 6.7% on November 20, while gold declined 4.7%.

The reversal raises an important question for Indian investors: Was gold or silver the better investment in 2026, and how much wealth has been wiped out since the January peaks?

Gold vs silver: How much have prices crashed from January highs? Both precious metals touched record highs on January 29, 2026, as geopolitical tensions and aggressive retail buying fuelled demand. However, the subsequent reversal has been particularly punishing for silver.

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MCX gold's December futures contract had reached an all-time high of ₹1,93,096 per 10 grams in January. By November 20, it had slipped to an intraday low of ₹1,21,424, translating into a loss of ₹71,672 per 10 grams, or 37.12%, from its peak. Gold also plunged 4.7%, or ₹6,028, during the November 20 session alone.

Silver witnessed an even steeper correction. MCX silver, which had scaled a lifetime high of ₹4,20,048 per kg on January 29, crashed to an intraday low of ₹1,46,868 on November 20. This represented a staggering decline of ₹2,73,180 per kg, or 65.04%, from its record high. Silver also fell 6.7%, or ₹10,614 per kg, in Friday's trading session.

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At the November 20 lows, gold would need to rally approximately 58.99% to reclaim its January record high. Silver would require an even more dramatic recovery of 186% to return to its January peak.

The difference highlights silver's significantly higher volatility compared with gold, particularly during periods of sharp market corrections.

Which metal gave better returns: Gold or silver? The answer depends on when investors entered and exited the market. Silver was the clear winner until mid-October, but the November crash completely changed the rankings.

Gold significantly outperformed silver in 2026 by cushioning investors against the year’s steep precious metals selloff. Although both metals surged to record highs in late January before retreating under the pressure of a stronger U.S. dollar and shifting interest rate expectations, MCX Gold limited its year-to-date loss to -9.85% (falling from ₹1,35,267 on January 1 to ₹1,21,949 per 10 grams as of the November 20, 2026 close), whereas MCX Silver plunged -36.86% (dropping from ₹2,35,842 to ₹1,48,900 per kg).

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According to Kotak Neo commodity data, an investor who bought MCX silver on October 1, 2025, and held it until October 16, 2026, would have earned a return of 47.41%. Silver prices rose from ₹1,44,566 per kg to ₹2,13,100 during this period.

Gold delivered a comparatively lower return of 26.26%, rising from ₹1,17,558 to ₹1,48,431 per 10 grams.

However, extending the investment period to November 20 and using the intraday lows changes the picture dramatically. Gold retained a positive return of 3.29%, while silver's gains shrank to just 1.59%.

This means that silver's earlier outperformance was almost entirely wiped out during the latest correction, allowing gold to take the lead.

Why are gold and silver prices falling? Three major factors have contributed to the sharp correction in precious metals: hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve, elevated bond yields and a stronger US dollar.

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Hawkish Fed signals: Expectations of tighter US monetary policy have weighed on gold and silver after Federal Reserve officials indicated that further interest-rate increases remained an option to tackle persistent inflation. Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said he would consider all options to address inflation, reinforcing concerns about the possibility of higher borrowing costs.

Higher interest rates typically reduce the appeal of gold and silver because neither metal generates interest income. Investors may instead prefer interest-bearing assets when yields rise.

Elevated US Treasury yields: Expectations of tighter monetary policy have also kept US bond yields elevated. The 10-year US Treasury yield was poised to extend its run of 29 consecutive closes above 5%, a level last seen in 2007. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding precious metals.

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Stronger US dollar: A stronger dollar has added to the pressure on gold and silver, which are priced internationally in the US currency. A gauge of the dollar gained 0.7% during the week, making dollar-denominated precious metals more expensive for investors holding other currencies and potentially weighing on demand.

Together, these factors have triggered a sharp reassessment of precious metals, reversing the optimism that powered their January rally.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.