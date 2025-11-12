Goldiam International Q2 results: Firm posts robust growth despite US tariff hike

Goldiam International Limited, a prominent player in the diamond jewellery manufacturing sector, has reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter and the half-year ending September 30, 2025.

Despite facing significant tariff challenges in its primary market, the United States, the company managed to achieve substantial growth in both revenue and profit, according to an exchange filing.

Goldiam's consolidated revenues for Q2 FY26 increased by 43% year-on-year to ₹2,019 million, while H1 revenue grew by 41% to ₹4,376 million. The company's EBITDA for both Q2 and H1 FY26 rose by 37%, maintaining a stable EBITDA margin of 21.6% for the half-year.

Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q2 and H1 grew by 42% and 47% YoY to ₹314 million and ₹650 million, respectively. The company's cash and cash equivalents, including investments, stood at ₹4,639.3 million as of September 30, 2025.

Lab-grown diamond jewellery exports contributed 89.9% to the overall export sales mix during Q2 FY26, compared to 77% in the same period the previous year. Online revenue accounted for 19.9% of the total revenue during Q2 FY26. Approximately 72% of the inventory as of September 30, 2025, was with customers as finished stock to be sold in subsequent months. Goldiam's order book position at the end of September was approximately ₹2,000 million, indicating a strong demand outlook for the upcoming holiday season.

Retail expansion In addition to its financial performance, Goldiam International is expanding its retail footprint through its lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, ORIGEM. The brand now operates 11 stores across Mumbai, Noida, and Bengaluru, with plans to open an additional 15-18 stores by March 31, 2026.

ORIGEM recorded a total revenue of ₹28 million during Q2 FY26, with a significantly lower average store fleet count. The company aims to have 20-25 operational ORIGEM stores by the end of the fiscal year, strengthening its presence in North and South India.

Commenting on the results, Rashesh Bhansali, Executive Chairman of Goldiam International, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance despite the challenges posed by the increased U.S. tariffs.

"We came up with a globally accepted solution with a US Customs Ruling, to propel business continuation. This brought disruptions in our B2B business for about 30 days. Despite this, Goldiam posted over 40% growth in revenue as well as profits, thanks to strong buyers demand, and Goldiam’s successful sustained efforts

in improving the wallet share amongst its customers. With a strong order book of ₹ 2000 million, we are geared to cater to the festive demands in the US during Q3," Bhansali said.