“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Goldiam International Limited at its meeting held on September 13, 2021 has approved a proposal to buyback up to 3,80,000 equity shares (Three lakhs eighty thousand only) of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹45,60,00,000/- (Rupees Forty five crores sixty lakhs only) at a price of ₹1,200/- (Rupees One thousand two hundred only) per equity share," the jewelry company announced in an exchange filing.

