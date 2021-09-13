Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Goldiam International announces share buyback, stock surges

Goldiam International announces share buyback, stock surges

Premium
Goldiam International shares surge over 15%. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 12:27 PM IST Livemint

  • The buyback is proposed to be made from the existing shareholders of the company as on the record date on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route, it said

Shares of Goldiam International surged over 15% to 1,052 per share on the BSE in Monday's session after the company announced that its board approves share buyback up to 45.6 crore at 1,200 per share. The buyback is proposed to be made from the existing shareholders of the company as on the record date on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route.

Shares of Goldiam International surged over 15% to 1,052 per share on the BSE in Monday's session after the company announced that its board approves share buyback up to 45.6 crore at 1,200 per share. The buyback is proposed to be made from the existing shareholders of the company as on the record date on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Goldiam International Limited at its meeting held on September 13, 2021 has approved a proposal to buyback up to 3,80,000 equity shares (Three lakhs eighty thousand only) of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding 45,60,00,000/- (Rupees Forty five crores sixty lakhs only) at a price of 1,200/- (Rupees One thousand two hundred only) per equity share," the jewelry company announced in an exchange filing.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Goldiam International Limited at its meeting held on September 13, 2021 has approved a proposal to buyback up to 3,80,000 equity shares (Three lakhs eighty thousand only) of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding 45,60,00,000/- (Rupees Forty five crores sixty lakhs only) at a price of 1,200/- (Rupees One thousand two hundred only) per equity share," the jewelry company announced in an exchange filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company had informed the exchanges last month that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Monday, the 13th day of September 2021 (September 13) to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company. Goldiam International is a global exporter of luxurious diamond jewelry.

“The proposed Buyback is subject to approval of shareholders by means of a special resolution through a postal ballot. The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations," it added.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Global tax deal will get tech firms to pay up more—but ...

Premium

Sensex falls 150 points, Nifty below 17,350; HCL Tech & ...

Premium

Bank retail loans exceed lending to industry for first time

Premium

How cigarette smoke is inspiring covid-19 drug research

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!