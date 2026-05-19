Goldline Pharmaceutical share price locked in 5% lower circuit after bumper debut

Goldline Pharmaceutical share price made a strong debut on BSE SME today. Goldline Pharmaceutical share price today opened at ₹59.75, which is 40% higher than the issue price of ₹43. Post a bumper debut, the stock was locked in at a 5% lower circuit at ₹56.77 per share. Goldline Pharmaceutical share price touched an intraday high of ₹60 per share today.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Goldline Pharmaceuticals opened for subscription on Tuesday, 12 May, and will close on Thursday, 14 May. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹41– ₹43 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per equity share. Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO subscription status was 600.53x on day 3, as per chittorgarh.com.
Investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 3,000 equity shares, with subsequent applications in multiples of 3,000 shares.
Goldline Pharmaceuticals focuses on promoting pharmaceutical products under its main “Goldline” brand and offers a diverse range of products across different therapeutic areas. The business is segmented into five primary divisions: Goldline Pharma, Goldline Cardinal, Goldline Aayushman, Goldline InLife, and Goldline Wellness.
The company’s product range addresses numerous medical specialities, including orthopaedics, gastroenterology, neurology, cardiology, endocrinology, paediatrics, neonatal care, critical care, and supportive oncology treatment.
Goldline Pharmaceutical is launching an IPO valued at ₹11.61 crore through a book-building method. This IPO consists entirely of a fresh issuance of 27 lakh shares.
The primary purpose of the IPO is to settle ₹8.35 crore in loans, with the remaining funds designated for general corporate purposes. As of March 2026, the company had total debt of ₹9.13 crore.
Cumulative Capital Pvt. Ltd is acting as the book-running lead manager for this offering, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd serves as the registrar. Nirman Share Brokers Pvt. Ltd has been appointed as the market maker for the IPO.
Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO GMP today is +15. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Goldline Pharmaceutical share price was indicated at ₹58 apiece, which is 34.88% higher than the IPO price of ₹43.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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