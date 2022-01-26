Goldman, Citi strategists say it’s now time to buy stocks rout

Equities have had a rough start to 2022, amid a rise in bond yields, expectations for Federal Reserve tightening and the threat of a war in Ukraine. The global MSCI ACWI Index is down about 7% in January, and is set for its worst month since March 2020. The S&P 500 Index, meanwhile, narrowly avoided a correction on Tuesday, closing more than 9% off its record high on Jan. 3.

