Goldman lifts S&P 500 target to 5,200 on profit expansion
Just months after setting a 2024 target for the S&P 500 Index, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists have boosted their forecast for a second time as the stock market eclipsed the significant 5,000 milestone this month.
