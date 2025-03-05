Mint Market

Goldman Sachs Asset Management exits Sterlite Tech, sells 2.13% stake for ₹84 crore via bulk deal

Nikita Prasad
Published5 Mar 2025, 10:46 PM IST
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. India’s benchmark BSE index fell more than 5 percent on Monday to their lowest in a year, as a rout in Chinese equities sparked widespread unrest in global financial markets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Goldman Sachs Asset Management on Wednesday divested a little over 2 per cent stake in Anil Agarwal promoted-Sterlite Technologies for 84 crore through an open market transaction.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management through its affiliate Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 1.03 crore shares, amounting to a 2.13 per cent stake in Sterlite Technologies, according to BSE data.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of 81.04 apiece, taking the deal value to 84.10 crore.

Meanwhile, Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 60.11 lakh shares or 1.23 per cent stake in Sterlite Technologies for 48.69 crore.

The shares were acquired at an average price of 81 apiece.

Details of the other buyers of Sterlite Technologies' shares could not be ascertained on the BSE.

The stock of Sterlite Technologies fall 4.02 per cent to close at 80.29 apiece on the BSE.

First Published:5 Mar 2025, 10:46 PM IST
