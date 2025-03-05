Goldman Sachs Asset Management exits Sterlite Tech, sells 2.13% stake for ₹84 crore via bulk deal

Goldman Sachs Asset Management on Wednesday divested a little over 2 per cent stake in Anil Agarwal promoted-Sterlite Technologies for ₹84 crore through an open market transaction.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management through its affiliate Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 1.03 crore shares, amounting to a 2.13 per cent stake in Sterlite Technologies, according to BSE data.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of ₹81.04 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹84.10 crore.

Meanwhile, Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 60.11 lakh shares or 1.23 per cent stake in Sterlite Technologies for ₹48.69 crore.

The shares were acquired at an average price of ₹81 apiece.

Details of the other buyers of Sterlite Technologies' shares could not be ascertained on the BSE.