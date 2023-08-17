Goldman Sachs buys Adani Power shares worth ₹2,876 crore. Stock jumps

Stock market today: Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund has bought fresh stake in Adani Power Ltd. As per the in formation available on Indian stock market exchanges, the US-based investor bought 10,30,30,127 Adani Power shares paying ₹279.15 apiece. This means, Goldman Sachs fund has invested ₹28,76,08,59,952.05 or ₹2,876 crore in Adani Power. After this single buyer single seller deal, Goldman Sachs owned fresh 8.10 per cent paid up capital of the Adani Power Ltd.

After the outbreak of this stock market news, Adani Power shares witnessed strong buying interest by Dalal Street bulls. Adani Power share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹288.50 apiece levels on NSE, logging over 3 per cent intraday rise during early morning deals on Thursday.

Adani Power latest bulk deal details

As per the bulk deal details shared by Adani Power with Indian exchanges, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund executed this single seller single buyer deal on 16th August 2023. The handshake worth ₹2,876 crore was executed through a bulk deal.

Some more bulk deals took place on 16th August 2023 in Adani Power shares. As per the bulk deal information available on BSE website, other US-based investor GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought bought 4,90,30,009 Adani Power shares paying ₹279.15 per share, which means the US-based investor pumped ₹13,68,67,27,012.35 or around ₹1,368 crore in this Adani group company.

However, some profit booking also took place in Adani Power shares on 16th August 2023 i.e. on Wednesday. Afro Asian Trade and Investments Ltd offloaded 26,54,85,675 Adani Power shares at ₹279.18 per share. This means the institutional investor sold out Adani Power shares worth ₹74,11,82,90,746.5 or around ₹7,412 crore.

Likewise, Worldwide Emerging Market Holding Limited offloaded 4,65,14,325 Adani power shares at ₹279.16. This means the institutional investor sold out Adani Power shares worth ₹12,98,49,38,967 or around ₹1,298.50 crore.