Goldman Sachs buys Adani Power shares worth ₹2,876 crore. Stock jumps

Goldman Sachs buys Adani Power shares worth ₹2,876 crore. Stock jumps1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund has bought 10,30,30,127 Adani Power shares paying ₹279.15 apiece
Stock market today: Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund has bought fresh stake in Adani Power Ltd. As per the in formation available on Indian stock market exchanges, the US-based investor bought 10,30,30,127 Adani Power shares paying ₹279.15 apiece. This means, Goldman Sachs fund has invested ₹28,76,08,59,952.05 or ₹2,876 crore in Adani Power. After this single buyer single seller deal, Goldman Sachs owned fresh 8.10 per cent paid up capital of the Adani Power Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started